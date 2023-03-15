Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $29,633.92 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. 17,373,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,832,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

