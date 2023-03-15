Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $29,633.92 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. 17,373,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,832,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

