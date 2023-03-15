CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $29.15. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 21,436 shares.

CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

