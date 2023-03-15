CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $29.15. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 21,436 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CIRCOR International Stock Up 9.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
