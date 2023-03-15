Cindicator (CND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,992.07

Cindicator (CND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,992.07 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

