Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Critical Review

We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.38%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Cian.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.56 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.63 Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.22) -15.45

This table compares Clarivate and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cian has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27% Cian -11.11% -21.30% -15.07%

Summary

Clarivate beats Cian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

