CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCO stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

