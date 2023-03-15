CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Plans $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Insider Activity at CHS

In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

