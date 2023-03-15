ChromaDex Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

