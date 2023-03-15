China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,932. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About China Automotive Systems

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

