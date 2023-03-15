Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 24,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.52.
In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,645. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CHWY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,218,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,754. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -771.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
