Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 1,996,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,105. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

