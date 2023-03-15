Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $859,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $171.62. 23,588,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,697,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

