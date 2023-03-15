Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 535,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

EWC traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

