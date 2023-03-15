Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

