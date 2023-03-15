Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 5,682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,116. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

