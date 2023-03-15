Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,521.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 30,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $978.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

