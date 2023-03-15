Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 14,864,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,107,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

