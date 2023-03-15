Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,962 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 829.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 5,701,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,491. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
