Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of SCHW opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

