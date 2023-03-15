Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.78

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.78 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.76 ($0.18). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,014,506 shares changing hands.

Chariot Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,422.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.75.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

