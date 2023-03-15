Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 6.1%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chalice Mining from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

