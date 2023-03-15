Chainlink Price Tops $6.55 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $419.26 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00026984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00404451 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.50 or 0.27338198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

