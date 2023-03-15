Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 10%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares were down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 373,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,934,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

