Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 10%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares were down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 373,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,934,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Trading Down 13.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
