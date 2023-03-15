Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 93 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after buying an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

SPGI traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.59. 750,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

