Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

DSGX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 34,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

