Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,884 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.