Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.24. The stock had a trading volume of 112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.