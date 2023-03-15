Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 2,992,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

