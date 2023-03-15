Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.34% of The Shyft Group worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,705,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 239,340 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,217. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

