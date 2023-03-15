Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 300,337 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,337 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 149,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,692,000.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,505. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

