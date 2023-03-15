Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 19,831 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. 272,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,235. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

