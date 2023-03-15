CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0934 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00216743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,674.17 or 0.99941165 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09231205 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,419,530.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

