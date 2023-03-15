CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CBFV opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.
