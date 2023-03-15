CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

