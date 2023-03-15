Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $7.92 on Wednesday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.