CastleArk Alternatives LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

