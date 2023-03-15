Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 2.3%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). 1,078,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,481,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Caspian Sunrise alerts:

Caspian Sunrise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.