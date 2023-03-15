carsales.com Ltd (CAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.29 on April 17th

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from carsales.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.

carsales.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at carsales.com

In other news, insider Cameron McIntyre 129,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.