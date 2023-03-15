carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

In related news, insider Cameron McIntyre 129,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

