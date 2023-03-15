Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cars.com comprises about 2.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cars.com worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,660 shares of company stock worth $2,284,513 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 33,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,293. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

