Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

