CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes Purchases 18,700 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) Director Jim Barnes acquired 18,700 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,485.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 1,665,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in CarParts.com by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 72,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

