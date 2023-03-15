Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $610.29 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.45 billion and $610.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.23 or 0.06689676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00050192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,703,338,048 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

