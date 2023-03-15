Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCSO) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCSO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CCSO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
