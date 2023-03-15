Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

