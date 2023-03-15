Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81 and a beta of 2.75.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 180.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,284,043 shares in the company, valued at $356,056,761.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

