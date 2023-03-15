Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

