Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,743,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

