Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 27.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $357,984 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading

