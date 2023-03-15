Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $28,368,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $20,198,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

