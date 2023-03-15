Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 3,158 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,210 shares of company stock valued at $768,523. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

