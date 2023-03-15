Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.44

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €171.44 ($184.34) and traded as high as €177.90 ($191.29). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.65 ($189.95), with a volume of 391,973 shares changing hands.
Capgemini Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €171.36.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
